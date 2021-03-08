Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $50,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,531 shares of company stock worth $7,372,499. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

HLT stock opened at $122.87 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

