HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. HireQuest has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $208.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the third quarter worth about $228,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

