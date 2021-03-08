Hiveterminal Token Price Down 24% Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $815,368.14 and $969.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00827230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

