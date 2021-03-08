Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.10 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $14.34 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $868.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

