Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th.

HWDJF stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

