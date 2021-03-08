H&R Block (HRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRB. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

