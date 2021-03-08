Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $81.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

HUBG stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

