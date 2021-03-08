Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $399.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.92. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

