Humaniq Trading Up 30.6% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $3,906.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00816016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00029319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041029 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

