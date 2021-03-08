I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $12,778.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.98 or 0.00415465 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.74 or 0.04184072 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,735,796 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

