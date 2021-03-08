ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00461992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00075995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.00452940 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

