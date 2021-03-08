ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public stock opened at $179.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.39. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ICON Public by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.