Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $599.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.31 million and $599.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00453204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00067398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00076019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00078398 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00466089 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,971,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,171,158 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Iconic Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

