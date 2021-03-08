Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Purchases $39,000.00 in Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00.

Shares of IDRA opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Sell-side analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

