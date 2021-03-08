IDEX (IDEX) Trading Up 19% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. IDEX has a market cap of $42.65 million and $2.21 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 19% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00816003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00041382 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars.

