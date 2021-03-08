Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Incyte by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

INCY opened at $80.26 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

