Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 179.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

