Independent Research Reiterates “€10.10” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €10.10 ($11.88) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.99 ($8.22).

ETR LHA opened at €11.75 ($13.82) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.00 and a 200-day moving average of €9.41.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

