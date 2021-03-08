Indexed Finance Price Tops $5.76 on Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.76 or 0.00011230 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $4.93 million and $1.64 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00458991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00066605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00080858 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.33 or 0.00458676 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

