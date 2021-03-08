Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

