Innova Hits Market Cap of $205,384.45 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 40.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $205,384.45 and $98.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007638 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

