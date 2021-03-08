INO COIN Price Reaches $6.52 on Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $6.52 or 0.00012334 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $443,393.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.27 or 0.00815896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00061519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00041080 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

