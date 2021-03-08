Insider Buying: Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) Insider Acquires 154,853 Shares of Stock

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) insider Paul Ensor purchased 154,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £13,936.77 ($18,208.48).

Shares of LON CHF opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.13) on Monday. Chesterfield Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £9.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.71.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

