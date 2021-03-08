Insider Buying: Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) Insider Acquires A$39,951.00 in Stock

Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) insider Kevin Moore bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,951.00 ($28,536.43).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.92.

About Raiz Invest

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It operates in two segments, Raiz Invest Micro-Investing Platform and Other Financial segments. The company's platform offers customers a way to invest money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website.

