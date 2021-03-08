Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

