Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CEO Sells $1,607,159.84 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.