Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Sells $297,231.48 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $297,231.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,150.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COR opened at $111.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

