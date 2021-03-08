Insider Selling: Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CEO Sells $2,369,729.64 in Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer L. Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62.

NYSE FSS opened at $37.10 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

