Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Sells 52,500 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$527,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,004,700.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$10.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.19. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -49.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.96.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

