Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells 1,454 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 326,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,230. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

