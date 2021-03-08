Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WCC stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.72. 504,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,309. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

