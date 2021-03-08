Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $23,391.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00799486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041167 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,033,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

