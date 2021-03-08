International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Update

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.