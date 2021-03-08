Intersect ENT (XENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Intersect ENT to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XENT stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $779.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XENT. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.