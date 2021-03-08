Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.28. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292. Intertek Group has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $84.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

