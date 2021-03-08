inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.21-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-19.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.03 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

