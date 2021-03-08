Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

IVA opened at $14.20 on Monday. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth $11,813,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth $2,841,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.