Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 21,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.36. 94,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,070. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Invesco by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

