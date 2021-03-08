Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Down 1.8% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $26.60 million and $2,883.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,260,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

