iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,372 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 3,704 call options.

IWN stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.74. 251,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $158.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,438,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

