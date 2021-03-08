Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $505.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,295,000 after buying an additional 650,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.