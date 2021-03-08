James Rothman Sells 72,000 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $4,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLI opened at $49.74 on Monday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

