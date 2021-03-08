Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €150.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €128.50 ($151.18).

WAF stock opened at €137.35 ($161.59) on Thursday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.24.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

