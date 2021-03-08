Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $158.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.36.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $7,516,855. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

