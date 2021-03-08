John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

JHS opened at $15.84 on Monday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.