Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

In other news, insider Jeremy Kirkwood acquired 15,478 shares of Joyce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,438.55 ($24,598.96).

About Joyce

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

