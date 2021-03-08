JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon lowered Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Meggitt from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded Meggitt from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $6.26 on Friday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

