Juggernaut Trading Up 22.8% Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $1.13 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.99 or 0.00459340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00047080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00078055 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.13 or 0.00468900 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.