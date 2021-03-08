JUIICE (JUI) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 98.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, JUIICE has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $367.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io.

Buying and Selling JUIICE

