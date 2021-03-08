Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

TKAYY stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.